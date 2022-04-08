PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Frankston last December has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges.

On December 9, 2021, Anderson County deputies were called to a home on CR 309 at 1:30 a.m. after hearing several gunshots.

When they arrived, a man’s body was found on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as 38-year-old Marco Matthew Gonzales.

Eckert was still inside and allegedly holding other people against their will. Officers were able to negotiate with Eckert until everyone was released from the home.

He is being held in the Anderson County Jail on one murder charge, two kidnapping allegations and one count of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.