SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been indicted for his connection to a diesel theft ring which reportedly operated from June 16 to Sept. 13, 2022.

On June 22, Ramon Perez-Torres, 29, was indicted for his part in an illegal diesel theft ring that reportedly stole approximately 9,312 gallons of diesel back in 2022. His pretrial/plea date has been set for Sept. 18 with Judicial Officer Taylor Heaton.

Ramon Perez-Torres. Photo courtesy of Smith County Jail records.

Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez. Photo courtesy of Smith County jail records.

Camila Cruz Concepcion. Photo courtesy of Smith County jail records.

Perez-Torres was first arrested back in April along with two others, Duniesky Ondarza Gonzalez and Camila Cruz Concepcion, who have also already been indicted for their connection to the diesel theft ring.