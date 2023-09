TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man who allegedly cut a man with a box cutter in Downtown Tyler on June 2 was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on Aug. 24.

Officials said at the time of the incident that Randy Daniels, 61, knew the victim who was cut in the arm and had to be treated with a tourniquet. Daniels has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Daniels remains in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond as of Monday, Sept. 25.