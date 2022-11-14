Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a custodial death report, Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, was killed by Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 4, after allegedly rolling his car and pointing a gun at a deputy.

According to the report, Texas DPS was dispatched to the scene of a vehicle rollover at FM 852 and FM 2088 and asked for the assistance of a closer unit. Deputies from Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrived and directed Hodges to an ambulance to receive EMS treatment.

The report then said that Hodges ran from the ambulance and got a gun from his vehicle. Then he allegedly told the deputies to kill him or he would do it. According to the report, the deputies began to try to de-escalate the situation.

At this point, according to the report, one of the deputies used a Taser device on Hodges but this did not get him to drop his gun. Deputies continued to ask him to put down his gun, until Hodges pointed it at one of the deputies, according to the report.

The deputy then allegedly shot Hodges, to protect his own life and the lives of those in the area. After being shot once, according to the report, Hodges was still not responding to the deputies and reached for his gun again. The deputy then shot Hodges again.

Hodges stopped reaching for the gun and, according to the report, the deputies detained him and called for the paramedics to come provide medical assistance. Hodges was then taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to the report.