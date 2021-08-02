Man now faces murder charges after shooting victim dies in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A woman who was shot last week at an apartment complex in Texarkana has died and the suspect is now facing a murder charge.

EARLIER STORY:

According to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, 56-year-old Bengie Cooper, who was shot Thursday in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive, died Saturday at Wadley Regional Medical Center. As a result, one of the aggravated assault charges against 38-year-old Tremayne Ware has now been upgraded to murder.

Ware allegedly shot Cooper and another woman in the parking lot at the Creekside Apartments.

Ware, who is still being held in the Miller County Jail, is expected to be extradited back to Texas on Tuesday and the outstanding felony warrants resulting in Thursday’s shootings will be served at that point.