Man reports being shot at near Lufkin intersection

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police said a man reported being shot at on Southwood Drive near the intersection of Wildbriar Drive after confronting another driver around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Lufkin officials said that the man said he was driving through the area when he noticed a grey car, possibly a Dodge Charger, according to Lufkin PD, behind him driving erratically. The man said he stopped at the intersection of Copeland Street and Southwood Drive and yelled out the window asking what they wanted.

The man made the turn onto Southwood and said the car also turned as if following him. He then turned onto Wildbriar Drive, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the car to pull over.

That, he said, is when the car slowed and he saw four black males who he did not know inside the vehicle. He said they fired several rounds at him before driving away.

The man was not injured in the incident.

Lufkin officers recovered the shell casings while investigating the scene.

Lufkin police are unsure if the incident was related to road rage or if their was another motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Lufkin PD said the incident remains under investigation.