KEMAH, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he robbed a bank in Kemah, which is near the Houston area, on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at the Texas First Bank, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The man allegedly robbed the bank while he was wearing tube socks on his hands, said authorities. Then, he ran away and this lead police to search for him near State Highway 146 and FM 518.

Law enforcement searched for an hour and a half until they found an SUV in a Dairy Queen parking lot, which was approximately one block away from the bank.

They heard a sound coming from the vehicle, so they surrounded the car and found the man. The robber had been hiding under a pile of clothes in the back area of the SUV. He was later taken into custody.

Police have not shared the identity of the man with the public.