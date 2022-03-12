CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Camp County man was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for intoxication manslaughter.

Mack Curtis Ivory, 69, was found guilty by a Camp County jury on Friday.

Ivory was driving on May 19, 2020, around 4:35 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, skidding across both lanes off of the roadway, then hitting a large tree on Farm-to-Market Road 557, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Brandon Love’s report, Ivory was intoxicated and driving at an unsafe speed for a curve in the roadway.

Marva Jewel Godbolt, 65, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ivory was not seriously injured after the wreck. He was taken to a hospital, but was released that night and booked into the Camp County Jail.

After hearing two and a half days of testimony, it took the jury less than three hours Friday to reach a verdict.

District Attorney David Colley said he was pleased with the verdict.

“A life was lost that day when Mr. Ivory, after having too much to drink, made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car and drive around Camp County,” Mr. Colley said. “The jury did a great job, and I hope this will give Ms. Godbolt’s family some closure.”