CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, a man was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Mark Shuptrine was found guilty of assaulting his 12-year-old son in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County after a 3 hour jury deliberation.

According to a release, in accordance with the jury’s verdict, Judge R. Chris Day, sentenced Shuptrine to 30 years for the offense of injury to a child.

Shuptrine then waived his right to appeal and plead guilty to two other charges including continuous violence against family and failure to appear, the release stated. Shuptrine will serve his sentence in the Texas Department of Corrections.