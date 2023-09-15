TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced in Smith County on Wednesday to 60 years in prison for continuous trafficking of persons.

This comes after Korwin Jones, 34 of Dallas, became the target of an inter-agency investigation into human trafficking with ties in Smith County after a sting in the Dallas area, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities then notified the East Texas Anti-Gang Center of a trafficker known as “BMT,” according to a release, who was trafficking girls under 18. A Smith County investigator identified “BMT” as Jones, “a known felon and gang member.”

Prosecutors presented evidence to the jury that showed Jones trafficked multiple underage girls, and a release said the named victim in the trail was trafficking by Jones when she was 15-years-old. He was convicted earlier this month.

“She testified that Jones would traffic as many as 10 girls at a time,” the district attorney’s office said.

The release said further investigation into Jones social media and interviews with victims and witnesses led to additional evidence of him trafficking minors including a claim on social media that he was the “King of East Texas P[imping].”

Smith County investigators were assisted by officers and special agents with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, DPS and Tyler PD. The undercover operation that led authorities to Jones was conducted by the Texas Rangers and Plano PD.