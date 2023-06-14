TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man out of Tyler has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking near a school in East Texas, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced today.

On Wednesday, Devonte Ladarius Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl near a school or college and U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker sentenced him to 120 months in federal prison for the charrges.

The release stated that according to information presented in court, in August 2021, Davis sold around 102 pills containing approximately 55 grams of fentanyl to a person working with law enforcement at a location that was within 1,000 feet of a public junior college.

In total, Davis was found responsible for, “the possession and intent to distribute 109 grams of pills containing fentanyl and 98 grams of methamphetamine,” according to the release. Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022 and charged with drug trafficking violations.

“This case was investigated by the FBI, the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson,” said Davilyn Walston, Public Affairs Officer/Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas.