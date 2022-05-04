NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was sentenced to 105 years in prison for sexual assault of a child in Nacogdoches County, according to prosecutor Amy Wren.

Donaldo Alfredo Santos, 61, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child less than 14-years-old and sentenced to 85 years on that charge and 20 years for indecency with a child.

Santos is set to serve the 105 years consecutively. The trial was held in the 145th district court, starting on April 25. He was found guilty and sentenced to prison on April 27.