LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of intoxication manslaughter, according to officials.

Corie Michael Murray, 30, of Longview was drunk driving and crossed over the center line, killing a 64-year-old woman in 2017, officials said. KETK reported that he was arrested for driving under the influence twice before being found guilty of intoxication manslaughter.

Back in October of 2017, Longview Police said Murray drove his car drunk and crossed the line killing Billie Griffin Andrews, 64, of Woodville. According to authorities, Andrews was being driven by her daughter when the crash happened.