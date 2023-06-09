HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving while intoxicated third offense or more and crashing into several vehicles in the process.

On July 9, 2022, Coffee City police responded to reports of a possible DWI crash at the Dollar General on SH 155. Officials said that callers had reported the driver had been driving at high rates of speed on FM 3506 and had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into other vehicles at the Dollar General around the intersection of 3506 and SH 155.

The driver had reportedly gotten out of his truck and then returned to it trying to turn it on, in attempt to leave the scene. A sergeant arrived on the scene and immediately smelt a strong odor of alcohol on the drivers breath.

The driver was identified as Donald Ray Burns and according to the release, Burns had “defecated on himself and had feces running down his legs and shoes.”

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an empty container of whiskey, cold unopened beers and empty beer cans.

Burns has several prior DWI convictions with two of them being felony convictions.

Burns was sentenced to 25 years in prison 392nd District Judge Scott McKee’s court for the offense of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox represented the state.