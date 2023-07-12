BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A jury has sentenced a 39-year-old man to three years in prison for felony animal cruelty.

In July 2022, a man was allegedly recorded picking up his dog and throwing it over the railing of the second floor balcony at a New Boston hotel. According to 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell, the dog landed on its side, got up and started backing away from the man as he approached.

The dog reportedly still had the leash wrapped around its body and Tidwell said the man then flipped the dog in the air several times, slamming it to the pavement and proceeded to kick the dog before taking it back upstairs.

During witness statements, Tidwell said that the dog had been dumped north of New Boston before being rescued, treated and rehomed. The release states that the man testified that it was not him in the video and the reason he no longer was in possession of the dog was because he sold it.

After deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict and wanted to give the man three years, recommending against probation.

Tidwell listened to the jury’s request and sentenced the man to three years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.