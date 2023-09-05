POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lynnie Ray Chatman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the death of his father, Leonard Chatman, according to the Polk County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Courtesy: Polk County Jail Inmate Roster

On Nov. 18, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where a man’s body was found and his vehicle was missing. The man was identified as Leonard Chatman and officials said his vehicle was listed as stolen just the day before after investigators learned it was involved in a hit and run in Liberty County.

Investigators got ahold of video footage near the area where the hit and run took place and said they saw Leonard’s son, Lynnie Chatman, running away from the scene and identified that he had reportedly stolen his father’s credit card and was using it at stores in the area.

After a warrant was issued, Lynnie was arrested and brought in for questioning in regards to his fathers death.

The interview led investigators to believe that Leonard got home and realized Lynnie was at his property and an argument began. During the argument, authorities said “Lynnie beat his father, stole his father’s vehicle, cell phone and credit cards.” Leonard was reportedly not able to call for help and died due to his injuries.

The family agreed to a plea bargain offered by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office that gave Lynnie 32 years in prison with no right to appeal.