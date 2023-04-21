TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday a man pleaded guilty to murder in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting at the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri in Tyler.

Jaderick Willis, 23 of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in a Smith County court on Friday. According to an arrest affidavit, Tylsha Brown was celebrating her 46th birthday when she was shot and killed after a fight broke out in the parking lot of the daiquiri shop.

According to the Tyler Police Department, more than 50 shots were fired during the shooting. Before he was arrested by police, Willis was initially listed as a victim because he was also injured in the shooting.

In December of 2022, Dycorrian Lofton, 24 of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for aggravated assault in connection to the 2021 shooting.