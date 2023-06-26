TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2022 murder of his 53-year-old roommate.

Timothy Jones, 27, was arrested a few days after the body of his roommate Anthony Wilson, 53, was found in the woods in North Tyler. According to an arrest warrant, his girlfriend told police she saw Jones and another man moving Wilson’s body out of the house and placing it in the back of a car.

The girlfriend, Edna Jones, 30, told police, according to the warrant, that she followed Timothy Jones’ orders to clean blood in the home and said he told her that Wilson was “nosey.”

Edna Jones and the other man, Christian Whitney-Polk, 20, have both since been indicted for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

Timothy Jones pleaded guilty to murder on June 16, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison the same day.