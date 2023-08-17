CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for three counts of aggravated assault in a Cherokee County court on Thursday.

Jared Lee Reamy was on trial for sexually assaulting a victim at gunpoint in her home on August 13, 2021. Officials said he then fled to North Carolina.

Reamy was convicted after about 40 minutes of jury deliberation. According to a release, during the punishment phase, the jury heard testimony that Reamy was previously on probation for a felony and violated a protective order.

Along with the jury’s verdict, Michael Davis, 369th District Court Judge, sentenced Reamy to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Special recognition should be given to the following for their investigative efforts: Officer Justin Phillips and Detective Houston Munsinger of the Jacksonville Police Department and Detective Frank Runyon of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. Also, special recognition should be given to the Crisis Center of Cherokee County,” officials said in a release.

Assistant District Attorneys Jonathan Richey and David Broom represented the state and William Wilder represented Reamy.