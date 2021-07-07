Man sentenced to 5 years for dealing drugs in Van Zandt County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Terrell man was sentenced Wednesday in a Tyler federal court for drug trafficking.

Cory Joe Phillips, 39, who pleaded guilty on March 8 to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, was sentenced to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

Phillips distributed methamphetamine in Van Zandt County in late 2019 and early 2020. In one instance, Phillips was in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, records show

“We thank our law enforcement partners for their diligence in investigating drug trafficking crimes and protecting the public from those who deal illicit substances,” Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, said. “Drug traffickers in the Eastern District of Texas will not escape justice.”

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Canton Police Department and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Hurst was the prosecutor.