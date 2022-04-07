SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced 42-year-old Antione Thomas, of Dallas, to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice along with a $10,000 fine for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, April 6.

According to evidence presented in court, Thomas allegedly physically assaulted the mother of his child during a custody exchange.

When several passersby demanded for him to stop assaulting her, Thomas allegedly pulled out a .40 caliber handgun from his waistband and fired a shot at the witness. He then was accused of threatening the victim with a weapon and speeding off in his car with two small children.

Thomas was stopped by DPS Highway Patrol at Highway 60 and Interstate 20 while attempting to drive to Dallas, according to officials.

Once Thomas was detained, officers said they discovered that he had given the loaded gun to his 10-year-old son to hide under his jacket.

After finding Thomas guilty, the jury heard evidence that he had four previous felony convictions.