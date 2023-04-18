TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man was sentenced on Monday to six months in state jail for arson after pleading guilty to setting clothes on fire inside a Tyler Walmart.

According to an arrest warrant, Tyler police and the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene at the Walmart on Highway 64 on Dec. 9, 2020 where it was reported a young man had set clothes on fire and left the store.

“I arrived to find a pile of burned clothes on the sales floor,” the warrant said. “There was fire damage to the clothes rack and to the floor of the building.”

Tiko Porter, 25 of Lindale, was later identified as the person seen in surveillance footage and the warrant said he was seen near the rack of clothes and moments later “smoke and fire can be seen rising up from the clothes and the rack.”

No other people were seen on the footage near the rack of clothes after he left and the fire started, according to the warrant.

“The fire spreads very quickly and becomes noticeable to customers and employees,” the warrant said. “A joint effort was required to extinguish the fire.”

Porter was arrested for arson the day of the incident, and was indicted for the charge on March 11, 2021.

He originally entered a plea of not true on Aug. 5, 2021 before he changed his plea to guilty on Monday and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Porter was also ordered to pay restitution with an amount to be determined.