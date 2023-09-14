HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to serve seven years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday after marijuana and oxycodone were reportedly found in his vehicle in 2022.

Zacorian Deandre White, 30, was stopped for speeding on Dec. 18, 2022 by a Texas DPS trooper on US 175 in Henderson County. When the trooper made contact with White, he reportedly smelled the order of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to officials, White handed the trooper an ashtray containing a joint and a baggie containing more marijuana cigarettes. The trooper then reportedly searched the vehicle and found a backpack with more marijuana, a bottle that contained over 15 grams of oxycodone, a digital scale and a metal grinder.