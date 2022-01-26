MONROE COUNTY, Florida (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, for the murder of a Gilmer woman in Florida.
Billy Baker, 52, was charged and found guilty for the second-degree murder of his girlfriend.
On Aug. 2, 2017, Baker pulled Candice Cooper’s body from the water on Smather’s Beach in Florida. He told police that he was swimming at a distance from Cooper when he noticed she was floating and unresponsive.
The pair was in Florida on a vacation.
An arrest warrant was served for Baker on Feb. 18, 2018. Baker pleaded not guilty on March 27, 2018 according to court documents.
In a letter to the judge, Baker never admitted to the murder of Cooper.
- Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clouds increase, cool to end the week
- Chen vs Hanyu: Olympic figure skating rivalry
- Man sentenced to life for murder of Gilmer woman at Florida beach
- SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Beckville faced many hardships due to fire, drought
- Tyler Pounds Airport to raise parking price, lost ticket fees