NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for an East Texas capital murder.

Kasey Brown was sentenced in Nacogdoches after a jury trial, and he will not have the possibility of parole.

The Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office said the man was involved in the burglary and murder of Joey Gipson on Jan. 9, 2017. Brown’s fingerprint was found on a water bill labeled with Gipson’s address, and the bill was in a purse that was found on the loop after the offense, said officials.

Law enforcement said geo-location evidence also showed Brown went to the home of the victim. Authorities previously mentioned they did not know there was a connection between Brown and Nacogdoches and the victim.

Brown was arrested during the investigation. Local law enforcement then went to Louisiana to interview the man. During their meeting, Brown “detailed his involvement in the crime,” according to officials.

“That evidence, in conjunction with the diligence and hard work of the Nacogdoches Police Department, specifically Detective Adam Sparks and his tireless work and dogged pursuit of justice in this case, resulted in the defendant’s conviction and sentence,” said the DA’s office.