CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder in Cass County, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office.

Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder for the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also pleaded guilty to several other charges including assault causing bodily injury – family violence by occlusion (strangulation), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, escape with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant.

Spraberry escaped from custody in August and was located by authorities in Louisiana, said officials.

The pleas on Tuesday took place before Judge Bill Miller, with family members from both Thomas and Archer present.

Pursuant to a recommendation from the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, Judge Miller sentenced Spraberry to life without parole in the capital murder case.

Miller also sentenced Spraberry to 25 years each on the assault family violence by occlusion and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges, 40 years on the escape with a deadly weapon and another 10 years on the assault on a public servant charge.

Miller ordered that all sentences were to run consecutive to the sentence in the capital murder case.

The capital murder charge came about after John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer were both found shot and deceased on March 11. The camper in which Thomas was living was burned to the ground with both bodies inside, said authorities.

According to the press release, officers were able to recover the weapon that was believed to have been used in the murders. Forensic testing performed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,

Firearms and Explosives confirmed that the weapon recovered was the one used in the Capital Murder, said the DA’s office.

“I don’t want the end of my brother’s life here on earth to be remembered as just this horrific act of violence…but of the grace and mercy I know God, and even Johnny, are up in Heaven extending to you…and as hard as it is for my human side to say, my heart forgives you.” One of Thomas’ sisters stated after the sentencing

One of Archer’s children spoke as well, and she also extended forgiveness to Spraberry, according the the press release.

“I am in awe of the civility that both families have shown during this time. Both the

Thomas and the Archers have lost a family member to one of the most brutal acts of violence, yet they all continue to seek peace through God, and they trusted law enforcement and the judicial system to prevail.” Courtney Shelton, Cass County Criminal District Attorney