TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A deep East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for a murder the Trinity County district attorney called “one of the most senseless and violent crimes” he has seen.

Tivirus Craft was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Wesley Dykes, 20 years for burning his body and two years for burning Dykes’s vehicle.

This all happened in Trinity, where a burned-out car was found smoldering on the morning of October 4, 2019. The remains of Dykes were found a day later in the vehicle.

“The car and remains were so badly burned that no identification could be made at that time,” according to a release from Trinity County District Attorney Bennie Schiro. “Dykes was later identified through his DNA.”

The jury took 35 minutes to find Craft guilty and returned a verdict on his punishment in just seven minutes.

Schiro said this was one of the “most senseless and violent crimes” he has seen in his 14 years in Trinity County.

Craft seemed to have no connection to the victim and testimony from witnesses showed he had no reason for the killing of Dykes other than, “he wanted to see what it would be like.”

The jury also heard evidence that Craft had burned a house in August of 2019 before announcing their punishment verdict.