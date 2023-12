NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison in Nacogdoches County on Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

37-year-old Theodore Irelan was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on March 1, 2022 after authorities announced he was wanted for that charge a few days earlier.

Irelan’s trial started on Monday, where he was found guilty on Thursday, and later sentenced to life in prison.