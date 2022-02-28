HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison for impersonating a public servant and false identification of a peace officer, after a three day trial in Henderson County.

Travis Michael Torgeson was sentenced to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and an $8,500 fine for impersonating a public servant, 90 days in the Henderson County Jail and a $500 fine for false identification of a police officer, according to a Facebook post by the Henderson County District Attorney.

The trial for Torgeson was held in three days in 392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee’s courtroom with First Assistant Daniel Cox and Assistant District Attorney Katy Colts representing the state.

“I am so proud of the hard work of our team,” said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. “We appreciate the support of Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, who, along with Major David Faught, stayed until the jury returned their sentencing verdict at 8:05 p.m. last night. Log Cabin Chief of Police Sam Commino, Caney City Chief of Police Charles Gregory, William Thornton with the Mabank Police Department, along with other officers from Henderson County stayed late in the afternoon as well. We will continue to work with law enforcement to fight for justice for all in Henderson County.”