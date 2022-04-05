BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) — A Little Rock man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking 6.6 lbs. of meth in East Texas, according to a release.

Leanthony Ray Moses, 45, pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court on Sept. 17, 2019, Moses was stopped by law enforcement in Nacogdoches for a traffic violation. The K-9 officer alerted the officer to the drugs in the vehicle during the traffic stop and a search revealed 6.6 lbs. of methamphetamine, the release stated.

Moses was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 20, 2019, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nacogdoches Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.