Man shot 4 people in Palestine club; police seeking information

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Palestine police are still trying to sort out what happened at a Palestine night club Sunday morning where a man entered and shot four people.

According to the police department, a black man entered the Daquiri King, 1101 W. Palestine Ave., about 3:30 a.m. Sunday and started shooting into a group of people and then ran.

“We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.”

Four people were shot and and taken to a hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information, is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.