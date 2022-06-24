SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was shot and injured just outside of Tyler early Friday afternoon when he allegedly tried to confront a homeowner in his front yard, officials said.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s office, deputies received a call advising that a man had confronted the caller in the front yard of his residence and attacked him. During the altercation, the caller allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the abdomen multiple times.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the injured man standing on the front porch of the residence, allegedly attempting to enter the caller’s home. From there, it was confirmed that the man had been shot in the abdomen and he was summarily taken to UT Health Main by paramedics.

The man was then reportedly rushed into emergency surgery. SCSO said that the man is in serious but stable condition at this time.

Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are currently investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available. Neither of the involved parties’ names will be released at this time.