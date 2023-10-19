POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was shot in the head while reportedly trying to enter into a home in the Indian Springs subdivision on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and detectives responded to the scene of the shooting around 12:18 a.m. A homeowner reported that a man had been trying to enter the front door of his home and that an altercation ensued which left the man shot in the head.

Deputies found the man and his vehicle around two miles from the home. He was flown to a hospital in Harris County to be treated and he was released a few hours later.

Officials said they are still investigating this incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.