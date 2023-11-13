PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department said that a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck after an alleged family dispute that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Palestine PD officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Crockett Road after reports of shots fired, according to a press release. When they arrived they reportedly found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his neck.

A witness at the scene allegedly identified Jacob Serralde, 21, as the man who shot the victim. Officials said their investigation revealed that the shooting happened after a family arguement.

“This appeared to have been a family dispute that escalated into an aggravated assault.” Palestine PD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I commend the officers for their quick response and apprehending the suspect safely.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in “critical but stable condition,” according to a Palestine PD press release. Serralde was booked into the Anderson County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, jail records show.

Serralde was released on Monday after posting his $50,000 bond, according jail records.