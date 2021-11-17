Man taken into custody by Lufkin SWAT team after armed standoff

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One man is in custody after breaking into a Lufkin home and having an armed standoff with local police late Tuesday night.

A brief statement released by the department said that officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Groesbeck Street around 10:30 p.m.

A woman called 911 saying that “an armed man forced his way into her home and was in her attic with a long gun.”

Officers took the woman from her home and a SWAT team was called. They began “loudly hailing” him until he gave himself up around 1:30 a.m.

Witnesses told officers the suspect knew a man at the home and the suspect claimed the man owed him money.

In an unrelated shooting that also occurred Tuesday night, Lufkin officers were called to the Quality Inn and Suites hotel at 9:45 p.m. after shots were fired in the parking lot.

A man was shot in the leg after a verbal argument over hotel parking. The shooter was taken into custody while the victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital for a broken leg.

No names were released in either incident, but the department said more details would be released on Wednesday.