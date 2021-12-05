Man turns himself in after hit-and-run crash that killed Lufkin man Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man turned himself in on Wednesday in connection with the hit-and-run fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning. 53-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Lufkin was killed in the wreck.

The driver is identified as Roberto Carlos Guerrero, 32, of Lufkin.

Roberto Carlos Guerrero

The Lufkin Police Department was contacted by Guerrero’s attorney earlier this week, notifying them that Guerrero would turn himself in to the Angelina County Jail once the department had a warrant for his arrest.

Guerrero is charged with accident involving injury or death.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Garcia was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Timberland Drive that did not stop.

After the crash, witnesses came out of the Whataburger and saw the victim lying in the road, and called 911. Garcia was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead 20 minutes after the crash at 1:50 a.m.

Officers went to a Valero and reviewed surveillance video.

“We tried to pull any surveillance that might be useful to the investigation. Unfortunately, there weren’t any camera angles that were beneficial to the investigation,” said Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the Lufkin Police Department.

A witness said they believed the vehicle that hit the man was a gray or silver Chevrolet Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into a Valero gas station down the street near the incident.

The witnesses did not know which direction the car went upon leaving the store, but it did not return to the scene.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene and was believed to come from the car. The mirror belongs to the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Impala.

The incident remains under investigation.