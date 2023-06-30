SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man who has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.

31-year-old Therrin Keele out of Tenaha is described as a white male that weighs around 165 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. According to the release, Keele has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.