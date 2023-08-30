SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in 2022.

25-year-old Jason Charles was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Tyler Legacy student Lilly Thornburgh, 17.

Mugshot of Jason Charles courtesy of Smith County Jail Records

Documents stated that Charles was driving behind Thornburgh on South Broadway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. and allegedly hit the back of her car, which caused it “to excel forward, hit a curb, and flip into the front yard of a residence.”

According to the warrant, Charles was initially uncooperative with paramedics when they first arrived at the scene but once in the ambulance, Charles admitted to having “approximately six Crown and Cokes at the Rose City Draft House.”

Charles was released on bond in February 2022 and indicted on the intoxication manslaughter in March 2022. Authorities said that Charles violated his bond conditions which led to a warrant being issued for his arrest.