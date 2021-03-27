UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting DPS trooper has killed himself

UPDATE: 8 p.m. Saturday: The suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia Friday night has died by suicide, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan, said information posted on the McLennan County Sheriff’s office Facebook page.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. was wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

EARLIER STORY

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The suspect in the shooting of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday night in Limestone County has committed crimes and possibly once lived in East Texas

DeArthur Pinon, 36, has been arrested twice, once in Anderson County and once in Houston County, judicial records show.

In 2006, he was arrested by the Crockett Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery. He later pled guilty to the charge records show.

In 2019, he was convicted of a criminal trespass conviction after being arrested in Palestine, records show.

Some records indicate he also at times lived in the Bullard area.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At about 7:45 p.m. Friday Trooper Chad Walker responded to a motorist assist on FM Road 2848 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84, approximately five miles west of Mexia in Limestone County.

Walker came on a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway and pulled up behind it.

According to the DPS, Pinson emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield striking him in the head and abdomen.

Pinson returned to his vehicle, where he retrieved a black backpack and fled.

Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he remains in stable but critical condition, the DPS said.

An extensive search for Pinson continues.