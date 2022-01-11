Man wanted in Harrison County for 2 counts of sexual assault, indecency with a child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for sexual assault and indecency with a child.

39-year-old Christopher Benetrix is wanted for two counts of sexual assault of child and indecency with child by contact. His last known address was 345 Noble Street in Waskom, according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has any information on the location of Benetrix, they should contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903.923.4020 or they can anonymously contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903.935.9969.