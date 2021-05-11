Man wanted in multiple states arrested in East Texas after multi-county chase

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted in multiple states was arrested in Nacogdoches County after a high-speed chase started in Rusk County.

Kentrell Reese bonded out of the Clark County, Arkansas jail earlier this week on felony charges. He was forced to wear an ankle monitor and told not to leave town.

Despite this, he ended up in East Texas where the chase began in Rusk County. It is unclear what started the pursuit, but it ended near Nacogdoches.

Reese is also wanted in Illinois for a shooting. It is unclear when that shooting occurred.

He was been extradited back to Clark County, which is southwest of Little Rock.