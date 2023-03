TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has a warrant for his arrest in relation to an assault of a public servant, according to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Titus County officials are searching for Kolby Dwayne Roach, 21, for the charge of felony assault of a public servant. They asked that anyone with any information about Roach’s whereabouts please call 903-572-6641.