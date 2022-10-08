JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning.

According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department then located and arrested the suspect in Smith County.

Authorities say that they found what they suspect to be methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia on Lowe when he was arrested and they expect additional charges to be filed.

