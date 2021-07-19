Man who escaped to Mexico after East Texas deadly shooting convicted, sentenced

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a person was killed in a 2016 shooting.

Emmanuel Garcia was convicted and sentenced on July 16 to 20 years in jail for the offense, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is related to the 2016 shooting of 27-year-old Mario Rodriguez of New Summerfield, Texas.

Emmanuel was involved in the ambush of Mario, who was shot and killed by Maximino Garcia, said the DA’s office.

The man’s body was found inside a truck on County Road 4415 in northeast Cherokee County, and he was shot multiple times.

Mario’s family reported him missing the night before he was found because he did not make it home after he went to a store.

After the homicide, Emmanuel and Maximino escaped to Mexico. They were arrested by law enforcement when they tried to return to the United States illegally.

Maximino was sentenced 50 years in prison for the murder.

Judge Michael Davis presided over the jury trial, and District Attorney Elmer Beckworth represented the state.

The defendant’s lawyer was Sravanesh Muralidhar of Tyler, Texas.