Man who fled from Henderson County deputy faces drug, evading arrest charges

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man who sped away from a deputy in Henderson County was later pulled from his car and arrested in Kaufman County.

Law officers have charged Billy Wayne Cantrell, 45, with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and attempting to destroy evidence, said information from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also wanted for a parole violation.

A deputy attempted to pull Cantrell over just after midnight on Tuesday in Gun Barrel City. He stopped in Kaufman County after turning on a dead-end road, the news release said.

Inside the car, officers found a baggie with meth.