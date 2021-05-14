Man shot to death in Tyler home; police looking for shooter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was shot to death in a home in the the 800 block of Crosby Street Thursday morning, Tyler police said.

The victim is Frank Eiglebiger, 33, of Tyler.

Police called to the home after receiving a report found that Eiglebiger had been shot “numerous times,” a news release said.

The case is being investigated as a murder.

Detectives have leads but no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, said Andy Erbaugh, police information officer.