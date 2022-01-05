Manhunt leads to arrest of Trinity man who tried to steal woman’s dog while she was sleeping

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested following a manhunt in Trinity County after being located by TDCJ dogs.

Rojae Daejon Kizzee allegedly went into a woman’s home on Parker Street while she was sleeping in her bed and tried to steal her dog. According to the Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Kizzee shot several times in the woman’s house.

“Shot several times in her house, while he was getting his butt kicked, might I add, because she wasn’t giving up that dog,” Wallace said in a Facebook video. “She wore on him a little bit, was able to take his mask off so she could identify him.”

After she pulled his mask off, Kizzee reportedly went out of the window and got away.

The manhunt to locate Kizzee included the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, TDCJ dogs, Trinity Police Department and the Eastham Unit. The agencies responded quickly and no one was injured, according to Sheriff Wallace.

Officials at the residence on Ida Mae Street where Kizzee ran from recovered several stolen firearms, including an AR-15 that was reported stolen from Huntsville. Other people at the residence were also arrested and charged for being felons in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say they also found drugs at the residence. The others that were arrested were charged with possession of a controlled substance and harboring a fugitive.

A tip from Crime Stoppers led authorities to find Kizzee, Wallace said.