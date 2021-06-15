Manhunt underway in Kilgore for man who escaped police custody

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are searching for a man who escaped their custody late Monday night.

The department said they pulled over 30-year-old James Collie Butler III at Green Hills Dr. and Higginbotham Rd. Butler has several warrants out for his arrest and records show he has been charged on three separate occasions for burglary.

Officers say that he was able to “slip his handcuffs to the front” and ran away. He is 5’10”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Butler was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, jeans, and black shoes. In a statement, the department said that they believe he was still in his handcuffs.

They are asking the public to avoid the area of Creekside Trail, which is in Meadowbrook Park. The department believes that he “was on it at some point” and they are actively searching the area.

Investigators are searching the area with a K9 and drone. They have also requested dog teams to track him down.

If you know the whereabouts of Butler, or see him, please contact KPD immediately at 903-983-1559. Do not attempt to contact him yourself.