Marshall: Crackdown on violent crime nets four arrests, seven at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall Police, along with multiple agencies on Thursday obtained 11 outstanding warrants – four of which resulted in arrests, while seven are still at large – for suspects believed to be involved in violent crime over the past few months.

Members from the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, U.S Marshals Taskforce, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens worked together to conduct the operation to address the violent crimes.

The warrants were issued Thursday after a number of shooting incidents within the last few months in the city of Marshall, and MPD officers, detectives and the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and are working closely together to solve these crimes.

Four suspects, all residents of Marshall, were located and arrested on Thursday. They include 43-year-old Cecil Owens Sr., charged with possession of a controlled substance PG2, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence; 18-year-old Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, charged with deadly conduct; 33-year-old Roy Lee Vaughn charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 26-year-old Ivan Lynn Daniels, charged with deadly conduct.

Seven of the suspects remain at large. Those identities, alleged illegal activity and last known addresses are as follows:

Daquan Rondell Collins, 23, of Marshall, deadly conduct.

Jacarrion “JJ” Dejuan Green, 19, of Marshall, riot participation.

Tyler Rashad Hooper, 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct.

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Marshall, murder and riot participation.

Tyler Lee Sims IV, 18, of Avinger, deadly conduct

Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, of Marshall, deadly conduct & organizing criminal activity

Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, deadly conduct

Marshall police, with the help of the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Taskforce, are actively working on locating and arresting these violent suspects. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.