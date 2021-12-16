Marshall man arrested for October shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking part in a shooting back in October.

33-year-old Brian George was arrested for the incident that took place on Oct. 18 near Houston St. and Doty St.

Police were dispatched after reports of gunfire coming from multiple vehicles. Residents reported property damage from the bullets, but no one appeared to be injured.

Marshall PD investigators took George into custody on charges of deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives said in a statement they expect more charges to be filed.

